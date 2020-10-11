Clarius Group LLC Purchases 81 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 39.0% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 30,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.92. 6,551,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,464,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $143.64. The company has a market cap of $355.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.40.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

