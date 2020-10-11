Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 60,528 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 60,528 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 178.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,060,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,920. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.31.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

