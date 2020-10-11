Clarius Group LLC Sells 207 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,326 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,377 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,755 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,353,000 after buying an additional 702,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $224,339,000 after buying an additional 503,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.84. 2,028,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,280,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $328.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.03. The firm has a market cap of $311.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

