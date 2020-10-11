Clarius Group LLC Acquires 419 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,364 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 15.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $1,266,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,256,726.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $2,929,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,028,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,525,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 738,130 shares of company stock worth $164,486,674. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

CRM traded up $5.76 on Friday, hitting $265.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,225,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,723. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

