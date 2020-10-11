Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $7.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.39. 3,116,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,956,090. The stock has a market cap of $352.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.32 and its 200-day moving average is $301.58.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.75, for a total value of $20,377,822.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,345,834 shares in the company, valued at $32,745,126,239.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,475 shares of company stock worth $145,266,878. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.81.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

