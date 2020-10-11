Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,431 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,060,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.31.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.