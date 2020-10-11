Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 1,057 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Prologis were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 191.3% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.81.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.91. 1,918,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733,222. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $109.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

