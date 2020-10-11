Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $93.10 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,864,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,272 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $93,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,569,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $350,740,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Bank of America by 94.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,779 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164,156 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $83,381,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 44,511,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,228,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders have acquired a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

