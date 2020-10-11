Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,031 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,645 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,347 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.53 on Friday, hitting $124.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,073,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,287,085. The firm has a market cap of $140.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.55 and its 200 day moving average is $92.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $125.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,321 shares of company stock worth $23,191,042 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

