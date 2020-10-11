Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,315 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,827 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.6% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 25,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Comcast by 1.7% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 38,930 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.85. 25,103,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,507,854. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

