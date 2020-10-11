Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $581.68 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,734 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,313 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $581,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,679,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $23,672,000. New Capital Management LP increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,396,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock traded up $96.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,286.65. 4,907,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,077,354. The company has a market capitalization of $1,646.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,203.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,751.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,439.10.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

