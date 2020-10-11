Clarius Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,200 Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 7.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.24.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $107.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,632. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

