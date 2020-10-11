Corbenic Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

GLD traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,979,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,280,324. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.73. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

