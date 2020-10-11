Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CSFB

Analysts at CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the bank’s stock. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

SBNY traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.66. 436,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.62. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $148.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

