T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $142.51

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $142.51 and last traded at $142.21, with a volume of 916489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.58.

The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.01.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROW. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 84.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

