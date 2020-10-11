Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.4% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 33.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,347,989. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.98.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.45. 14,107,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,607,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.14. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

