Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,180 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 6,598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,572,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,749 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $707,710,000 after acquiring an additional 799,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Adobe by 70.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $806,703,000 after purchasing an additional 765,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $241,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,619. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,470 shares of company stock worth $38,577,648. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.63.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $11.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $502.16. 1,853,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,719. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $235.47 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $487.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

