Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,696.62.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $29.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,515.22. 1,435,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,849. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,532.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,421.23. The firm has a market cap of $1,030.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

