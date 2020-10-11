Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,561,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,321 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $86,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $45,439,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,679,000 after acquiring an additional 420,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,956,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,974,000 after buying an additional 358,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,800,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,158,000 after purchasing an additional 352,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $16,741,000.

SCHD traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $58.48. 1,330,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,960. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.57. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $59.56.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.