Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.58. 2,794,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,187,198. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $329.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

