Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.3% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 450.3% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.32. 2,489,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,099. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

