Clarius Group LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Truist dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.74. 29,228,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,359,432. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $146.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

