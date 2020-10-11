Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,311,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $225,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,569,000 after purchasing an additional 46,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,784,000 after buying an additional 1,059,395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,342,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,400,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,929,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,241,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,039,000 after buying an additional 92,080 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.30. The stock had a trading volume of 513,589 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.18.

