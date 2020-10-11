Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,000. Mastercard makes up about 2.5% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,413,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,035,000 after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $3,960,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,475 shares of company stock worth $145,266,878. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.81.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $7.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.39. 3,116,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,956,090. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $352.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.