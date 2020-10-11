Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $80,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,408,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,042,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.