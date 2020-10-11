Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys Shares of 58,431 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,000. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.6% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

PG stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.92. 6,551,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,464,387. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $143.64.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

