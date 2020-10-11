Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,327,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $79,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. MKM Partners began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 29,228,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,359,432. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $146.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

