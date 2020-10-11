Hall Laurie J Trustee Takes $7.10 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,101,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 3.2% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.65. 3,060,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,070,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.31.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

