Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 857,127 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,515,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857,127 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $376,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NEAR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.11. 717,494 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30.

