Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Reduced by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.79.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.92. 2,240,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,410. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.