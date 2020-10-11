Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $203.49 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,665 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of salesforce.com worth $203,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 58.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $1,376,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,432,041.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.13, for a total transaction of $3,871,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 738,130 shares of company stock valued at $164,486,674. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $5.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.98. 4,225,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195,723. The company has a market capitalization of $242.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.90, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.