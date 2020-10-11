Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $417.54 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.97% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $417,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.01. 720,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,088. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.90 and its 200 day moving average is $175.02.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.