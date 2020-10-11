Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,901,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after acquiring an additional 767,767 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 921,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,291,000 after acquiring an additional 723,891 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 672,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,831,000 after acquiring an additional 508,897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.37. 1,070,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,869. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $134.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

