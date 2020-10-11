Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.82% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $2,861,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,498,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,973,654. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.32.

