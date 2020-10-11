1,967 Shares in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,967 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,687. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $117.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $196,356.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,295,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,898.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,763 shares of company stock valued at $17,733,007 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.