Clarius Group LLC Trims Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,594 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in TJX Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 228,785 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,423 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,493,000 after purchasing an additional 857,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $516,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,708,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,393,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 102.09, a P/E/G ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average of $51.73. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

