Clarius Group LLC Has $753,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,513,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,342,888. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average is $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.59.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

