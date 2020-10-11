Clarius Group LLC Acquires 34 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 552.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 42.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.75.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $7.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $611.57. 525,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,586. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $568.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $614.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.