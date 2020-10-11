Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 49,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3,576.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 155,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after acquiring an additional 151,278 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Ecolab by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Boenning Scattergood raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.31.

Ecolab stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.16. The stock had a trading volume of 670,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,585. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.87, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.49.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

