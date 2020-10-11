Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 160,812 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,535 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 160,812 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.2% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 47,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 43,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 17,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. 16,167,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,824,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $168.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.68.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.