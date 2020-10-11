Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BDX traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.31. 1,572,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.51 and a 200 day moving average of $246.67.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

