ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,504 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,258 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 17,184 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $35.13. 6,381,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,586,040. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.12.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

