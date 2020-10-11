Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $405.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $395.00 to $405.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on COST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $365.65.
Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $369.46. 1,730,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,996. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $369.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $346.80 and a 200 day moving average of $319.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $163.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.
In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,467. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after buying an additional 470,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
