Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $405.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $395.00 to $405.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $365.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $369.46. 1,730,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,996. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $369.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $346.80 and a 200 day moving average of $319.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $163.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,467. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after buying an additional 470,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

