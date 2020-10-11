Clarius Group LLC Purchases 679 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,966,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $757,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FIS shares. Argus began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.19.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,793,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,863.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

