Clarius Group LLC Sells 5,693 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Truist lowered shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. BofA Securities raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securiti reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Chevron stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.00. 12,260,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,264,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

