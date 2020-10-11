Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) PT Raised to $33.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,132. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61. Gentex has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,011,000 after purchasing an additional 67,025 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Gentex by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,318,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,857,000 after buying an additional 1,063,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,296,000 after buying an additional 157,231 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,455,000 after acquiring an additional 84,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 2.1% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,697,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after acquiring an additional 76,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

