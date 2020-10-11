Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $72,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,407,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,119,000 after acquiring an additional 142,624 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,023,000 after buying an additional 292,961 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,882,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,031,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after buying an additional 965,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,223,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,800,000 after buying an additional 69,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.89.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

