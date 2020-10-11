Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Kimberly Clark worth $70,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,967. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.19. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.