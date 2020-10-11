AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,443 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 844.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,697,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,037,113. The company has a market cap of $201.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.