Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.02. 1,917,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,238. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.338 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

